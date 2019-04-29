Case Filed Against AAP's Gopal Rai For Violating Model Code Of Conduct

A case was filed against Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai. (File)

A case was filed against Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai for violating the Model Code of Conduct by distributing pamphlets without permission from the election authorities, a police officer said on Sunday.

"A case has been registered against Gopal Rai at Connaught Place Police Station based on complaint received from a flying squad of the Election Commission," Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Madhur Verma told IANS.

Mr Rai was seen distributing the pamphlet without required clearance from the poll panel.

