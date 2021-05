Police efforts are on for arresting all 200 people. (Representational)

A case was filed against 200 people for holding a motorcycle procession as a man murdered by persons with criminal records was being taken for last rites, police in Pune said on Sunday.

The procession, with some 100 motorcycles, started from Dhanakwadi and ended at Katraj crematorium on Saturday, an official said.

A case was filed against all 200 people who took part in the procession and gathered illegally for the last rites and efforts were on to arrest them, he added.