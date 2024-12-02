Case File Against 15 CISF Personnel For Alleged Assault On Doctor In Navi Mumbai

CISF said an internal enquiry had been initiated to investigate the incident. (Representational)

2 Police have registered a case against 10 to 15 CISF personnel for allegedly assaulting a doctor, his brother, and another person in a road rage in Navi Mumbai township, officials said on Monday.

A Central Industrial Security Force official claimed the person driving the car stepped out and aggressively approached the bus driver, hurling verbal abuses and attempting to assault him.

Police have registered cross-complaints.

The incident occurred at 10.15 pm on November 29 when some buses were carrying CISF personnel to their residential quarters in Kharghar area from Mumbai airport. One of the buses came dangerously close to a car between Utsav Chowk and Central Park, an official said.

The car owner, who is a doctor by profession and also a local functionary of a political party, chased the bus and asked its driver to stop the vehicle, he said.

He objected to the bus driver's rash driving following which an argument broke out.

By the time, five to six CISF personnel stepped out of the bus, confronted the doctor and allegedly assaulted him, the official said.

Some CISF personnel also allegedly assaulted the doctor's brother and a friend and broke the windshield of his car, he said.

Later, the doctor lodged a complaint against the CISF personnel at Kharghar police station.

The complainant also claimed that some of the CISF personnel involved in the attack were drunk, but fled after the incident, the official said.

A case has been registered against 10 to 15 CISF personnel under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting and assault and notices have been issued to them, he said.

Meanwhile, the CISF said an internal enquiry had been initiated to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The CISF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its personnel and the public and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the enquiry, the statement said.

According to a CISF official, the person driving the car stepped out aggressively and approached the bus driver, hurling verbal abuses and attempting to assault him.

As tension escalated, CISF personnel tried to intervene and resolve the situation. As the confrontation continued, the crowd began to gather around the bus, leading to a traffic jam on the road affecting the movement of multiple vehicles, including two other private buses carrying CISF personnel, the statement added.

CISF personnel also lodged a separate complaint with police against the driver of the car and his brother.

Based on the complaint from CISF officials, a non-cognisable (NC) case has been registered, police officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

