Case Against UP Professor After Video Shows Him Seeking Sexual Favours From Student

The police here registered an FIR against a college professor on Saturday, officials said, a day after a video of him speaking indecently to a girl student went viral on social media.

However, Pradeep Singh, who teaches ancient history at T D College, denied any wrongdoing.

Students of T D College had created a ruckus on Friday after the video, in which Pradeep Singh is purportedly seen asking for sexual favours from the girl in lieu of ensuring that she clears the B.Ed-TET examination, came to light.

The FIR against Pradeep Singh has been registered at Line Bazar police station here, the officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Verma said, "Professor Pradeep Singh of T D College here was seen talking in an indecent manner to an unidentified girl student. Following a preliminary inquiry, an FIR has been lodged against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code." T D College Principal Alok Singh told reporters that a notice was issued to Pradeep Singh on Friday, seeking his response on the matter.

In his response, the professor denied wrongdoing and claimed it was a doctored video, the principal said.

"The response has been submitted to the management committee of the college for further action," he said.

