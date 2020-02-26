Case Against UP Poet Who Asked Why No Shaheen Bagh In Hyderabad

Poet Imran Pratapgarhi addressed an anti-CAA event in Hyderabad (File)

A case has been registered against poet Imran Pratapgarhi and two others in Hyderabad for allegedly delivering a provocative speech during a poetry event against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR and for conducting it beyond the permitted time, police said on Wednesday.

They said permission was given to the organisers to hold the event on February 24 from 6 pm to 9 pm, but the programme continued till 9:48 pm.

According to the police, Mr Pratapgarhi said at the meeting: "Mujhe hairat hain iss Hyderabad mein koi Shaheen Bagh kyu nahi hai" (I am surprised why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad).

A case has been registered against Mr Pratapgarhi and two organisers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

On February 22, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had said no Shaheen Bagh kind of protests would be allowed in Hyderabad city.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader in Telangana Mohammad Ali Shabbir criticised the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Hyderabad Police for targeting a poet.

Hyderabad Police booked a case against poet Imran Pratapgarhi for expressing surprise on 'why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad'. For police this sentence is "provocative". Is Shaheenbagh not a part of India? Shame on TRS Govt and Hyd Police for targetting a poet for no fault — Mohammad Ali Shabbir (@mohdalishabbir) February 25, 2020

"Hyderabad Police booked a case against poet Imran Pratapgarhi for expressing surprise on ''why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad''. For police this sentence is "provocative." Is Shaheenbagh not a part of India? Shame on TRS Govt and Hyd Police for targeting a poet for no fault," he tweeted.