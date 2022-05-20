Case Against UP Boy, 13, For Alleged Rape Of 5-Year-Old: Police

The police produced the boy before a children court. (File)

A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl related to him, police said on Friday.

The boy was apprehended under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act by a "child welfare police officer welfare" after the preliminary probe into a rape case FIR lodged against him, Kaushambi's Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said.

The police produced him before a children court which remanded him to a Children Welfare Home in Prayagraj as no such child care home is there in Kaushambi district.

Detailing the incident, SP Meena said, "A five-year-old girl, a resident of Kada Dham Police station area, was allegedly raped by her 13-year-old relative on May 12. Initially, a case of physical violence was lodged regarding the case." However, the minor girl was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after her health deteriorated.

"The doctors at the hospital confirmed rape. On the basis of this, a preliminary police investigation was done in the case. After the investigation, an FIR of rape was lodged against the boy and he has been apprehended," the SP said.

The officer also added that it will also be examined if the police team earlier failed to investigate the matter properly.

"The additional superintendent of police has been asked to look into the role of police while investigating the matter," he said.

Interestingly, the child, alleged to be in the conflict of law, is barely a year older than the prescribed age limit of 12 years under which a child could be considered a "doli incapax", and deemed incapable of forming the intent to commit a crime or tort (civil wrong).

Section 82 of the Indian Penal Code provides that "nothing is an offence which is done by a child under seven years of age" being a "doli incapax".

Section 83 of the IPC further says that "nothing is an offence which is done by a child above seven years of age and under twelve, who has not attained sufficient maturity of understanding to judge the nature and consequences of his conduct."

Under section 83, a children's court may consider a child below the age of 12 years a "doli incapax" if it finds him not sufficiently mature, say legal experts.

A child above 12 years of age, however, has to face an enquiry by a Children's Court under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

