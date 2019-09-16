Case Against Shiv Sena MP For Abetting Farmer's Suicide

Omprakash Rajenimbalkar is a Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad.

A case has been registered against Shiv Sena MP Omprakash Nimbalkar for allegedly cheating and abetting the suicide of a 59-year-old farmer, who hanged himself in his village in April this year claiming that his land was being sold to private lenders, the police said.

The case has been registered at Dhoki police station in Osmanabad, over 400 kms from Mumbai.

"The FIR names Sena MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and 56 others for allegedly abetting the suicide of Dilip Davle, who hanged himself from a tree in Kasabe Tanavle village in Osmanabad," a local police officer said.

According to the official, police had found a suicide note written by the farmer, mentioning Omprakash Nimbalkar . "In one note, he purportedly mentioned that 13 farmers had gone to meet Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to tell him how farmers' land was being sold to private bankers. The farmers never met him," sources said.

The Terna factory had reportedly mortgaged the farmer's land with the Vasantdada Sahakari Bank which later sold it out after he failed to repay loan, they said.

