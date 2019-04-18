Case Against Samajwadi Party Leader For Derogatory Remarks Against PM

The leader said the SP-BSP alliance in UP has become a message of death for PM Modi

A case has been registered against the Samajwadi Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Circle officer of Chandausi, Poonam Mishra, Thursday said, "SP candidate Shafiqur Rehman Burq had made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister during an election meeting on April 11."

A case has been registered against him under a section of the Representation of People Act and section 506 of IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation)."

In his election meeting address in Kela Devi area on April 11, Shafiqur Rehman Burq had allegedly said, "...Yeh gathbandhan PM Modi ke liye maut ka paigaam ban gaya hai (This alliance has become a message of death for PM Modi)."

Sambhal goes to polls on April 23.

