Case Against Policeman For Allegedly Abusing Kashmiris To Stay Indoors

The police forces around the world have been trying hard to keep people off the road and outdoor spaces to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policeman has been removed from duty (Representational)

Srinagar:

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Friday was removed from services and charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a video went viral on social media showing him using abusive language calling people to stay indoors.

"A video was circulated on social media sites where it was alleged that a police personnel was making announcement in an abusive manner. FIR lodged, official has been disengaged forthwith from the department," police said in a statement.

