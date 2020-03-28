Case Against Policeman For Allegedly Abusing Kashmiris To Stay Indoors

The policeman has been removed from duty (Representational)

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Friday was removed from services and charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a video went viral on social media showing him using abusive language calling people to stay indoors.

"A video was circulated on social media sites where it was alleged that a police personnel was making announcement in an abusive manner. FIR lodged, official has been disengaged forthwith from the department," police said in a statement.

The police forces around the world have been trying hard to keep people off the road and outdoor spaces to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.