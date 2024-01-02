Case Against Over 300 People For Drunk Driving On New Year Eve In Bengaluru

14 road accidents were reported in and around Bengaluru between Sunday and Monday.

Bengaluru traffic police launched a special drive on New Year's Eve and caught around 330 motorists for driving under the influence of liquor, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, they checked more than 7620 vehicles during the special drive conducted on Sunday. During the check, 330 motorists were caught driving vehicles under the influence of liquor.

Cases have been registered against them, the police said.

Meanwhile, 14 road accidents were reported in and around Bengaluru between Sunday and Monday.

"On December 31, 2023, till midnight, a total of one fatal accident and ten non-fatal accidents were reported," Bengaluru traffic police said in a release.

Similarly, on January 1, 2024, between midnight and 7:00 a.m., a total of three fatal accidents were reported, they added.

