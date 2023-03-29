Case Against Kerala BJP Chief For Alleged Misogyny Against Left Leaders

K Surendran said he did did not make any comment aimed at dishonouring women.

A case has been registered by the police against Kerala BJP president, K Surendran, in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against women CPI(M) leaders.

Mr Surendran, however, said he did not make any derogatory remark against women and that he was only referring to the quantum of financial gain allegedly received by Left leaders through their corrupt activities.

"My remarks were not aimed at any person. It was a general remark or reference to corrupt persons. I did not name anyone. I did not make any comment aimed at dishonouring women," he said.

It is Congress leaders who raked up the issue and made it controversial as it suits their political interests, the BJP state president said.

The case was registered against him on the complaint by CPI(M) leader and former MP C S Sujatha, police said.

An FIR under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC has been registered at Cantonment police station, they said.

While the offence under section 354 A carries a maximum punishment of one year jail term, the one under section 509 provides for a maximum of three years imprisonment.

Mr Surendran, during a Mahila Morcha event organised in Thrissur on Sunday, had courted controversy by allegedly making derogatory remarks involving body shaming and racism against women leaders of the CPI(M).

The BJP state president's comments were condemned by both the CPI(M) and the Congress party. The Left party had termed his remarks as "misogynistic".

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, had condemned Mr Surendran's remarks and sought an apology.

