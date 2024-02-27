Case Against JDS Rajya Sabha Candidate For 'Threatening' Congress MLAs

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the JDS fielded an additional candidate without having the votes.

A case has been registered against D Kupendra Reddy, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader contesting the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka, and his aides at the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too confirmed that an FIR has been registered for "threatening" the Congress MLAs in connection with the Rajya Sabha elections.

"The Congress leaders not only spoke about allurement and threat to MLAs time and again but also registered an FIR against Kupendra Reddy and his aides," Mr Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

The JDS leader said the complainant MLA did not say that he was lured, but that some other MLAs were "approached".

"Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah of Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha too had said that it's true that his vote was sought but no one had lured him," the JDS state chief claimed.

Mr Kumaraswamy also said the BJP and JDS had decided that the votes of 19 JDS MLAs and the additional BJP votes after its first preferential votes would go to Kupendra Reddy.

Mr Siddaramaiah slammed the Janata Dal (Secular) for allegedly trying to lure Congress legislators to get its candidate Kupendra Reddy elected.

"JDS needs 45 votes (for their candidate) to win. Do they have that many votes? Even though they don't have enough votes, they still fielded the candidate and are luring our MLAs. Do they have a conscience?" the chief minister asked in a post on social media platform X.

"An FIR has been lodged regarding the threat to us. Our three candidates will win. There is no doubt about this," Mr Siddaramaiah insisted, without elaborating who the FIR is against and where it has been registered.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha here, the chief minister slammed the minor partner in the opposition alliance, saying, "When JDS does not have 'atma' (soul), how can it have 'atma sakshi' (conscience)? They call themselves Janata Dal (Secular) but whom did they join with?"

He was referring to the JDS forming an alliance with the BJP.

The chief minister did not rule out the possibility of gaining votes from the rival camp saying the good works of his government may draw votes from the other side.

On the JDS allegations that the Congress had approached its party MLAs, Mr Siddaramaiah said when the Congress has a sufficient number of MLAs, there is no need to lure legislators from the opposition.

Voting is underway for four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka. The ruling Congress has fielded former union minister and Congress treasurer Ajay Maken and sitting Rajya Sabha members GC Chandrashekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain.

The BJP has fielded Narayansa Bhandage and also JD(S) leader Kupendra Reddy as the NDA candidate.

The Congress has 133 MLAs, excluding the Speaker, while the BJP and JD(S) have 66 and 19 legislators respectively, in the 223-member House. Others account for four. A Congress MLA died on Sunday.

