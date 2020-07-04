Case Against Ram Gopal Varma In Telangana Over Film On Honour Killing

Along with Ram Gopal Varma, the case also includes the producer of the proposed film. (File)

A case has been registered against film director Ram Gopal Varma as per a court directive on a petition filed by the father of a man who was killed in an incident of alleged honour killing in 2018.

Balaswamy, father of the victim Pranay, approached a court stating that it was not correct to make a film on the issue when the matter is pending in court, the police said.

He also said that their photos were being used without their consent.

The case was registered today at Miryalaguda in Telangana under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and under other sections of IPC and SC/ST POA Amendment Act, 2015, they said.

The court directive was received today.

Along with Mr Varma, the case also includes the producer of the proposed film, the police said.

Balaswamy approached the court last month, the police added.

Pranay was killed in 2018, in what came to be known as an incident of honour killing after he married an upper caste woman. Pranay's father-in-law was an accused in the killing who allegedly committed suicide in March this year.