Case Against Azam Khan's Wife, Two Sons Over Alleged Encroachment

As trouble mounts for Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, police have also registered a case against his wife and two sons for allegedly encroaching upon government land in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

"A case was registered against Tajeen Fatima, Abdullah Azam Khan and Adeeb Azam Khan for encroaching on government land," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Satyajeet Gupta told ANI.

According to police, Azam Khan's Humsafar resort is encroaching on government land.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As many as 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Rampur.

