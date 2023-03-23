Case Against 6 Cops For Allegedly Trampling Newborn To Death In Jharkhand

Five cops have been suspended following the incident. (Representational)

An FIR has been lodged against six policemen and five of them were suspended following the death of an infant who was allegedly crushed under police boots during a raid in Jharkhand's Giridih district, an official said Thursday.

The FIR was registered after the post-mortem report mentioned "rupture of the spleen" of the four-day infant, he said.

"An FIR has been lodged against six policemen including two officers - Sangam Pathak and S K Mandal - in the case with Deori police station in Giridih… Five of them have been suspended," the police official said.

The alleged incident occurred at Koshodinghi village under Deori police station in the small hours of Wednesday, when police personnel went to a house to arrest two persons.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

