Car In Mohan Bhagwat's Convoy Hits Bike, Kills 6-Year-Old In Rajasthan

A six-year-old boy was killed and his grandfather injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a car in the cavalcade of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

Mr Bhagwat was returning from a programme in Tijara area when the incident happened and there were eight to ten cars in the cavalcade, police said.

"One of the cars in the cavalcade hit a motorcycle leaving six-year-old Sachin dead and his grandfather injured," said Ramswaroop Bairwa, sub-inspector of Mandawar police station.

The cavalcade went towards Behror after the incident, he said.

The car involved in the accident is yet to be seized, police said.

"An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the car on the basis of the vehicle's registration number," Mr Bairwa said, adding that further investigations are underway.

