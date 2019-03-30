Car Explodes In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban: Police

Police said the explosion occurred inside a private car at Tethar, destroying the vehicle.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was stopped on Saturday after an explosion occurred inside a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Police said the explosion occurred inside a private car at Tethar, destroying the vehicle.

"The explosion appears to have been caused by a gas cylinder inside the car but this is based on preliminary examination of the car's wreckage," a police officer said.

"There was no loss of life... The driver of the car, who was the lone occupant, appears to have escaped," the officer said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.