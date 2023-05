Four people were killed in Maharashtra's Sangli when the car they were travelling in collided with a bus, police said on Thursday.

The horrific accident occurred on the Vita-Newri road in Sangli district.

The two vehicles collided head-on, and four people in the car died on the spot. One person survived thanks to the airbags.

Visuals from the accident site, showed the car, a Ford Fiesta crushed after crashing into the bus.