"Without Discussion, Party Is Dead": PC Chacko On Quitting Congress

PC Chacko, after quitting the Congress today over "lack of democracy", ruled out joining the BJP saying the idea of joining any "communal party" was unacceptable to him. But he also made it clear that even this close to the April 6 Kerala election, he saw no option but to quit the Congress.

"This was the only option before me. I was not in the party for any position but I want job satisfaction. Being in a democratic party was my satisfaction. When our opinions are heard, when we are part of the decision-making, the satisfaction pushes us to work," Mr Chacko, 74, told NDTV.

One of the party's most prominent faces and spokespersons, he denied that he was taken the route taken by some prominent Congress leaders in recent years - joining the BJP. "Not at all. I categorically rule out joining any other party. BJP is totally an unacceptable proposition for me. I am in the Congress because it is a secular party. I can't even imagine joining a communal party like BJP," he said, cautiously noncommittal about his next steps.

Asked whether his reasons truly justified quitting his party of four decades, he replied: "This is sufficient reason to quit according to my conscience. When we are not part of decision-making, then we have no role in the party. If a democratic discussion is not happening, it is a dead party."

Mr Chacko said the Congress in Kerala works in two separate factions that did not allow any discussion on candidates for the Kerala polls. "There is an A group and a B group. They are dividing constituencies and putting up candidates. Winnability is never the idea."

He said he had flagged the problem to the high command, but it was not resolved. On whether he meant the Gandhis - Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi - he said: "They did attend to my complaint and advised the Kerala leaders to listen. But if they are not heard, then what is the point? "

Mr Chacko was asked about Delhi Congress leaders accusing him of the same conduct that upset him so much in Kerala. Two years ago, he was accused of sidelining former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit in intense infighting in the Delhi Congress.

He refused to comment, calling the allegations not worth responding to.