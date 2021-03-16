Former Congress Leader PC Chacko To Join Sharad Pawar's NCP Today

PC Chacko's decades of experience in Kerala politics could come handy for the NCP.

Former Kerala Congress leader PC Chacko will join the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today. After having been a part of it for decades, he quit his earlier organisation last week following differences over seat allocation.

"I'm meeting Sharad Pawar. Whatever crisis the party is facing, it needs to be discussed. I'm also meeting Sitaram Yechury and Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss future course of action. I need to extend my support to the LDF (Left Democratic Front of Kerala). I'll decide (on joining) after meeting Pawar sahab," he said today according to an ANI report.

The 74-year-old is a former Member of Parliament from Kerala Thrissur constituency. He headed the Joint Parliamentary Committee on 2G Spectrum during the UPA government (2009-2014). On March 10, he announced his decision to quit the Congress over the alleged undemocratic way of selecting candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala which is scheduled for April 6.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is looking to replace the Communist-led Left Democratic Front government of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala. The state, which has never given a second consecutive term to the incumbent Chief Minister or alliance till now, could throw up a surprise this time, observers say.

The NCP is allied with the Left in Kerala. A marginal player in state, the NCP faced a crisis of sorts last month when its sole MLA, Mani C Kappan, quit the party and formed his own outfit. Mr Chacko's entry could potentially restore some of its heft given his decades of experience in the state's political landscape.