Can't Direct People To Celebrate February 14 As 'Cow Hug Day': Delhi Court

Justice Pratibha said the court cannot direct people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'. (Representational)

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the withdrawal of notification of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on the celebration of February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day.'

Justice Prathiba M Singh refused to entertain the petition and said that the court cannot direct the people to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

The court said that it could not interfere into the decision of the AWBI and the government to celebrate any event. The board is within its and government policy.

AWBI had issued a notification on February 6. The same was withdrawn on February 10.

The petitioner Kolisetty Shiva Kumar, a former member of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam Board, had sought the implementation of the notification issued on February 6 by AWBI.

He also sought a direction for setting aside of withdrawal of the notification. He said the February 10 order should be set aside for the promotion and protection of the cows in the country. The notification was withdrawn without giving any reason.

While dismissing the plea the court said how can court tell them (AWBI) to celebrate the 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14?

The petition stated that the notification was issued after obtaining the approval of competent authority and on the direction of the concerned department and ministry.

It was stated in the petition that the government declared February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. This decision was well admired by the sections of society.

