"Can't Be Chief Minister Without High Command Support": Siddaramaiah To NDTV

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has doubled down in the power struggle with his deputy, DK Shivakumar, claiming the full support of the Congress' top leaders, including the Gandhi family.

Siddaramaiah told NDTV he could not continue in his post - and the veteran politician made it clear he intends to see out a five-year term that began in 2023 - without the party's backing.

"The question of leadership is not with the high command. It (Shivakumar's challenge) has been resolved. I am getting the full support of the Congress high command... wouldn't have continued if they had not supported me," the Chief Minister told NDTV Friday in Delhi.

Siddaramaiah and DKS, as Shivakumar is popularly called, are both in the city, ostensibly to discuss party appointments and invite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for a state event.

But last evening's meeting with Randeep Surjewala - after the Congress troubleshooter's visit to Bengaluru last week to broker (another) truce - suggests all is still not well in the state.

"Yesterday Shivakumar and I met Surjewala... we discussed appointments to remaining (municipal) boards and corporations, and opportunities for party workers. He is coming again to Bengaluru on July 16 and we will finalise the list," the Chief Minister said, "The meeting was incomplete."

Siddaramaiah's 'have full support' message today follows yesterday's 'no vacancy for the Chief Minister's post' declaration, and underlines his resolve to hold firm to that position.

"DK Shivakumar himself said there is no vacancy for the Chief Minister post. There is no 50-50 formula. I am the Chief Minister of Karnataka..." Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The '50-50 formula' was in reference to reports the Congress had agreed a power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and DKS, as Shivakumar is popularly called, after the 2023 election.

The Congress' joy at victory over the BJP had been quickly replaced by tension as Siddaramaiah and DKS squabbled over who would become Chief Minister.

DKS, credited with orchestrating the party's win in 2023, was hoping to be suitably rewarded, but the Congress opted for Siddaramaiah, who had the support of the MLAs.

There was talk then Siddaramaiah agreed to step down halfway through his term - which will be in September. Over the past few weeks that 'deal' has been repeatedly referred to by MLAs loyal to Shivakumar, but those loyal to Siddaramaiah have denied any deal.

As the DKS and Siddaramaiah camps squabbled and tensions soared, the Congress sent Surjewala to sort out the issue. And he seemed to have done that after DKS, albeit grumpily, backed down.

But since then a Congress MLA, CP Yogeshwar, from his camp has again demanded DKS be named the new Chief Minister, declaring he has the support of a majority of the lawmakers.

"Yes, many MLAs are united... he should become Chief Minister... MLAs want the same thing..." he said, echoing claims by another loyalist, Iqbal Hussain, who said over a 100 would back Shivakumar.

