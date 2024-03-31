Can't Trust Congress, They Gave Away Katchatheevu Island To Lanka: PM Modi

PM Modi called the new revelations about the Katchatheevu Island "eye-opening" (File/AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited a media report today to assert that new facts reveal that the Congress had "callously" given away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

"Eye-opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds - we can't ever trust Congress," he said on X, sharing the report.

The BJP is hopeful that the issue will boost its efforts to gain political traction in the Dravidian state as it gears up for the Lok Sabha polls.

The report is based on an RTI reply Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai received on the decision of Indira Gandhi's government in 1974 to hand over the territory in the Palk Strait to the neighbouring country.

"Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting," PM Modi said.

The report also cited first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's saying that he would have no hesitation in giving up claims to the island. The issue has been a source of dispute between India and Lanka.

