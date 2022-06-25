Cannabis Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized In Arunachal Pradesh: Police

The woman was arrested earlier as well under the NDPS act and was granted bail. (Representational)

In a major drug haul, Arunachal Pradesh police seized cannabis, worth over Rs 50 lakh, from a house in Naharlagun, near the capital Itanagar and arrested a woman, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

On receipt of intelligence inputs about the involvement of a couple in supplying narcotics in the Capital Complex region, a special team of police was constituted by the Capital police, and a raid was conducted in the house located in the Gollonallah area in Naharlagun on Friday evening, Capital SP Jimmy Chiram told reporters here.

During the search of the house, the police team found 525.97 kg of cannabis hidden in the house, the SP said.

"The team also seized one .32 pistol besides, cash worth Rs 50,000. The police seized the materials along with an SUV vehicle, suspected to be proceeds of the drug trade," Mr Chiram disclosed.

The woman has been arrested and the search is on to arrested her husband.

The woman was also earlier arrested by Naharlagun police in July last year under NDPS Act and was out on bail.

"Efforts are on to establish the source of drug and to identify and arrest all the peddlers and buyers associated with the couple," the SP said, adding that a case has been filed at Naharlagun police station.

