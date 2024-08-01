Candidates, Parents, 'Kingpins' Named In CBI's 1st NEET Chargesheet

Each student was charged Rs 30-32 lakh for the paper.

Filing its first chargesheet in the NEET-UG paper leak case on Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named 13 people, including four candidates, a junior engineer and two kingpins. The paper leak for the medical entrance exam had sparked protests in several parts of the country and prompted demands for a re-test, but the Supreme Court had ruled against that, noting that there had not been a systemic breach.

Stating that the parents of some students were also named in the document, officials from the CBI said that the agency will also file at least one supplementary chargesheet as the investigations are in an advanced stage.

Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand are the two kingpins while the four candidates who feature in the chargesheet are Ayush Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, and Shivnandan Kumar. Sikander Yadvendu, a junior engineer from Bihar's Danapur Town Council, is also named in the document.

All 13 accused, including the four examinees, were booked under sections dealing with criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

During its investigation so far, the CBI believes that Nitish Kumar, a resident of Patna's Gopalpur, is the main accused and allegedly one of four "setters". He, along with Amit Anand and Sikander Yadvendu, hatched a conspiracy to leak the paper for a price of Rs 30-32 lakh per student.

The probe also revealed that Yadvendu had told Kumar and Anand that he had four students who were ready to buy papers. "Four students were called by Amit on the night of May 4 (the eve of the exam) and made to solve the leaked question paper and memorise answers," states the chargesheet.

An official said the CBI utilised advanced forensic techniques, artificial intelligence, CCTV footage and location analysis, among others, to gather evidence against the accused, which has been presented before the court.

"The CBI is continuing further investigation against other accused/suspects and on other aspects of the case. Several other accused are already in custody. When the investigation against the other people is complete, one or more supplementary chargesheets will be filed," the official said.

So far, the central agency has arrested 40 people in this case - including 15 who were arrested by Bihar Police - and conducted searches at 58 locations.

Key Accused

Nitish Kumar had been jailed earlier this year as well in connection with an alleged paper leak in a Bihar Public Services (BPSC) examination.

Amit Anand, a resident of Mangal Bazar in Munger, has told the CBI that the question paper was leaked on May 4, a day before the exam.

Ashutosh Kumar, a Jamui resident living in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, is believed to be an associate of "setter" Amit Anand.

Roshan Kumar, 35, a resident of Ekangarsarai, Nalanda, also lives in Rajiv Nagar and is an associate of Amit Anand. His role was allegedly to convince candidates to buy the question paper.

Anurag Yadav from Danapur, Patna, allegedly approached the "setters".

Six Cases

The initial case into the alleged NEET-UG irregularities was registered by the Patna Police on May 5 and later transferred to CBI on June 23. The agency filed its first chargesheet in 38 days.

So far, the CBI has registered six first information reports (FIRs). The FIR from Bihar is on the paper leaks while the remaining ones from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are regarding impersonation of candidates and cheating. Another, filed on a reference from the Union education ministry, pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. The exam was held across India on May 5 and over 23 lakh students had appeared for it.

Allegations of paper leaks and arbitrary grace marks to over 1,500 students triggered protests, and the opposition has also been attacking the government over the issue.