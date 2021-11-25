Canada-Based Man Conspired To Attack India, Charged By Probe Agency NIA

The accused used to send funds to India through hawala channels, an official said

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a charge sheet before a special court in Delhi against a Canada-based man for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in India after arranging arms and ammunition from Pakistan, an official said.

The charge sheet against Hardeep Singh Nijjar was filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said. Nijjar, originally from Jalandhar, has been living in Surrey, Canada,

The case relates to a conspiracy by Nijjar - affiliated to the proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) - and others to carry out terrorist attacks in India, the official said.

The accused used to send funds to India through various Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) and hawala channels to develop a network of sympathisers to undertake targeted killings in Punjab. He was trying to arrange arms and ammunition from his Pakistan-based associates to execute his plans, the official said.

Nijjar is also associated with "Sikhs For Justice" and has been trying to radicalise the Sikh community across the world in favour of the creation of "Khalistan", the NIA official said.

He has been trying to incite the community to vote for secession, agitate against the Government of India and carry out violent activities through various posts, audio messages and videos posted on social media, the official said.

Nijjar has been designated as a "'terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.