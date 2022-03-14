Five Indian Students Killed In Road Accident In Canada

Five Indian students were killed in a road accident in Canada after the passenger van they were travelling in collided with a tractor-trailer on the Ontario highway on Saturday, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian envoy expressed his condolences to the families of the students and said the Indian embassy in Toronto is providing all the assistance to the friends of the victims.

"Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indian students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in the hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance," he tweeted.

According to Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the killed students were identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan, and Pawan Kumar.

An investigation into the crash is underway, officials said.