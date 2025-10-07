Texas Man Who Shot Dead Indian Student At US Gas Station Arrested

The law enforcement officials in the United States arrested the man behind the murder of an Indian student from Hyderabad in Dallas, Texas, last week. Authorities said 23-year-old Richard Florez allegedly shot Chandrashekar Pole, 28, while he was working a part-time shift, then fled the scene before being apprehended by officers.

The incident happened at a Fort Worth gas station on Eastchase Parkway on Friday night. After the shooting, the suspect, Florez, from North Richland Hills, fired at another vehicle about a mile away without injuring anyone and later crashed into a gate while attempting to enter a nearby residence on Meadowbrook Drive, police said.

Officers arrested him shortly afterwards and recovered a firearm from his vehicle.

"They also recovered a gun inside the vehicle at that scene... The suspect is currently in the hospital, but he has been booked for the homicide," Officer Brad Perez, a Fort Worth Police spokesperson, was quoted as saying by NBCDFW on Monday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Pole's identity and said he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and the motive behind the shooting has not yet been determined.

The Consulate General of India in Houston said they are in contact with the victim's family in Hyderabad to assist in repatriating his remains. A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched to support the repatriation of remains to India and to assist Pole's grieving family.

About Chandrashekar Pole

Pole had completed his BDS in Hyderabad and had gone to the US two years ago to pursue an MS. He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a job, his brother Damodar Pole told reporters.

To support himself, Pole was working part-time at the gas station.

Indian-American Community Reacts

Several Indian-American community members and students expressed shock at the killing, saying the recent spate of violence targeting Indian students in the US has left them fearful and grieving.

The incident has brought attention to safety concerns for international students working part-time jobs in the US, especially in roles that may expose them to risks during late hours.

Past incidents involving Indian students in the US, including shootings and unexplained deaths, have underscored safety concerns and the complexities involved in repatriation.

In January this year, a 26-year-old student from Telangana, who was living in Connecticut in America, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons, while another man from Ranga Reddy district was found dead with bullet wounds in the US.

In September, a 30-year-old man from Mahabubnagar district died in California after allegedly being shot by police following a fight with his roommate.