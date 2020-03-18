'Can't Claim VIP Status, Avoid COVID-19 Test': Mamata Banerjee Slams Teen

Mamata Banerjee said one can't just come from abroad and go to shopping malls without testing (File)

The teen son of an IAS officer in Kolkata, who returned from the UK on Sunday, visited a mall and possibly came into contact with many before testing positive for coronavirus, becoming Bengal's first case. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today lashed out at what she called an "irresponsible response" by those who "claim VIP status".

The student's mother, a senior bureaucrat in the state government, went to the secretariat - the same building where the Chief Minister also sits -- and even chaired a meeting on coronavirus a day before the 18-year-old reported to hospital for a test. His father is a doctor.

"You can't claim VIP status and avoid Covid 19 tests," a furious Mamata Banerjee said at an event.

"I welcome whoever is coming. But I am not welcoming the disease, sorry. You can't suddenly come from abroad and go off to shopping malls without getting tested and then 500 people get affected...Just because someone from my family is influential so I don't test... I don't support this."

The Bengal Home Secretary, who had interacted with the IAS officer at a meeting, stayed at home today as reports emerged of the teen testing positive and the whole family being quarantined.

The student, studying at a prominent university in England, had no symptoms when he landed at the Kolkata airport on Sunday and was not detected during screening. He drove back home with the driver.

He went to a hospital on Monday and was referred to a nodal facility for tests but he went home and spent a whole day with his family - including his parents and two helps -- and even visited the mall before finally reporting to the hospital on Tuesday morning. His mother went with him and then showed up in office.

He admitted himself to Kolkata's state-run Infectious Diseases Hospital, where one of his four swab samples tested at the National Institute for Cholera and Enteric Diseases was found positive.

He has been kept in an isolation cabin and is reported by doctors to be in in a stable condition.

The young man went to the hospital only after friends in England told him on the phone that three people with whom he had attended a party had tested positive for COVID-19.

The teen is one of 18 people admitted to the ID Hospital currently.