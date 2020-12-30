Can Form Committee To Discuss Issues, Centre Tells Farmers: 10 Points

A committee can be formed to discuss the demands and issues related to the three agricultural laws, sources said. The government gave detailed information about the laws and said there is a long process of making and withdrawing laws, a source added.

The farmers had gone to the meeting with the idea of flagging alleged frauds being committed by traders in Madhya Pradesh. The farmers entering contract farming deals with corporates have become victims of fraud, with a Rs lakh cheque for 22 farmers bouncing in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh.

"After new farm laws were implemented in Uttar Pradesh, prices of crops have fallen by 50 per cent. Crops are being bought at below MSP. Paddy is being sold at Rs 800 per quintal. We will raise these issues in the meeting," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters before entering the meeting venue.

"We will not leave Delhi till our demands are met. We will celebrate New year at the borders" Mr Tikait said. The farmers have claimed that they have come equipped for a very long stay, six months or more.

Ahead of the meeting, Union minister Som Prakash, who is part of the three-member team conducting the negotiations, said it would be "decisive" and the government wants them to "celebrate New Year at their homes".

Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar -- who is meeting the farmers along with cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash -- had earlier said that the government was hoping to end the impasse before the end of the year.

The two ministers had met Union Home Minister AmIt Shah on Wednesday, shortly after announcing today's meeting with farmers. Mr Shah, whe he met the farmers last month, had offered to amend the laws, which has been turned down.

In Punjab, protesting farmers have attacked hundreds of cellphone towers of Reliance Jio, whose owner Mukesh Ambani is seen as one of the major beneficiaries of the farm laws. The Amarinder Singh government has promised strong action in such cases.

The farmers have accused the government of benefitting corporates at their expense. They have said they will accept nothing less than a repeal of the contentious farm laws. They also insist on a law that guarantees the Minimum Support Price, for which the government is only ready to give a written assurance.