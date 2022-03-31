'Can Die For Country': Arvind Kejriwal After BJP Vandalism At Home

A day after vandalism and violence at his residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he can die for the country. The Aam Aadmi Party had yesterday said that the BJP is trying to kill Mr Kejriwal because it is unable to defeat him in elections. Mr Kejriwal was speaking at the launch program of e-autos in Delhi.

"Kejriwal is not important, this country is important. I can die for the country," he said while training his guns at the BJP. The Delhi Chief Minister added that the country's largest party (BJP) shouldn't indulge in hooliganism like this as it sends the wrong message to the youth of the nation.

BJP workers had on Wednesday clashed with the police outside Mr Kejriwal's residence during a protest against his remarks on the recently released controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

Breaking his silence on the violence, Mr Kejriwal said, "We have to take the country forward together, we have wasted 75 years in fighting." He added that the country won't prosper by this "hooliganism" and everyone would have to work peacefully together for 21st century India.

BJP leaders have accused Mr Kejriwal of mocking the "genocide" of Kashmiri Hindus shown in the film.

The police said that around 150-200 protestors of BJP Yuva Morcha had reached the CM's residence around 11:30 in the morning to protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi assembly. The police claim that they "immediately" removed them from the spot and detained around 70 people. Legal action is being initiated, they said.

Responding to Delhi BJP legislators' demand to declare the movie "The Kashmir Files" tax-free in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal had quipped that it should be put up on the free video sharing platform YouTube.

"They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free," Mr Kejriwal had said amid laughter and thumping of desks by Delhi assembly members.