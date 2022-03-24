Arvind Kejriwal Vs BJP Over Tax Break For 'The Kashmir Files' In Delhi

The Central government has provided 'Y' category security cover to "The Kashmir Files" director

Upload "The Kashmir Files" on YouTube, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, responding to Delhi BJP legislators' demand to declare the movie tax-free in the national capital.

"They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free," said Mr Kejriwal amid laughter and thumping of desks by Delhi assembly members.

"Why are you asking us to make it tax-free. If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax free," Mr Kejriwal said.

BJP wants #TheKashmirFiles to be tax free.



Why not ask @vivekagnihotri to upload the whole movie on YouTube for FREE?



-CM @ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/gXsxLmIZ09 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 24, 2022

The film has been declared tax-free in most BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

The feature film, which has received unprecedented government backing, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir valley during the height of militancy.

Responding to Mr Kejriwal's comments, BJP leader BL Santosh pointed out that the Chief Minister had earlier declared "Nil Batte Sannatta" and "Sand Ki Aankh" tax-free and urged people to watch it.

"Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to upload #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That doesn't applies for other films .. Shame on you Ad CM .... Shame," tweeted BL Santosh spotlighting the Chief Minister's earlier tweets.

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to upload #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That doesn't applies for other films .. Shame on you Ad CM .... Shame . pic.twitter.com/AgJFkh8orx — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) March 24, 2022

The Central government has provided 'Y' category security cover to "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri with CRPF cover pan India.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.