Vandalism, Violence Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home Amid BJP Protest

BJP workers today clashed with the police outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence during a protest against Mr Kejriwal's remarks on the recently released controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files'. BJP leaders have accused Mr Kejriwal of mocking the "genocide" of Kashmiri Hindus. Several senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders have accused the Delhi police of facilitating vandalism and violence by allowing BJP leaders and workers to reach the Chief Minister's house.

लोकप्रिय मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी के निवास पर भाजपाई गुंडे हमला कर देते है और दिल्ली पुलिस उन्हें रोकने की जगह उनके साथ खड़ी दिखती है। भाजपाइयों याद रखना सबका हिसाब लिया जाएगा, ये लोकतंत्र है यहां जनता वक़्त आने पर तुम्हे वोट की लाठी से पीटेगी। pic.twitter.com/5XweWC7KBF — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) March 30, 2022

Visuals from the spot show a large group of people carrying BJP flags and placards condemning "insult" to Kashmiri Pandits clashing with the police at the barricade placed outside the Chief Minister's residence. Many of them can be seen attempting to jump through the security cordon.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter that "antisocial" elements smashed CCTV cameras and the security barriers at Mr Kejriwal's house. They also broke the boom barriers at the entrance, he added. In another tweet, he claimed the perpetrators were "BJP goons" who the Delhi police helped.

बीजेपी के गुंडे CM @ArvindKejriwal जी के घर पर तोड़फोड़ करते रहे. बीजेपी की पुलिस उन्हें रोकने की जगह उन्हें घर के दरवाज़े तक लेकर आई. https://t.co/oSFc2kWaDC — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 30, 2022

The police have said that around 150-200 protestors of BJP Yuva Morcha reached the CM's residence around 11:30 in the morning to protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi assembly. The police claim that they "immediately" removed them from the spot and detained around 70 people. Legal action is being initiated, they said.

"At around 1 pm, some of the protestors breached two barricades and reached outside CM House where they created ruckus, shouted slogans etc. They were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door. In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm is also found vandalised as also a CCTV camera," a release from the police said.

Responding to Delhi BJP legislators' demand to declare the movie "The Kashmir Files" tax-free in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal had quipped that it should be put up on the free video sharing platform YouTube.

"They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free," said Mr Kejriwal amid laughter and thumping of desks by Delhi assembly members.

BJP wants #TheKashmirFiles to be tax free.



Why not ask @vivekagnihotri to upload the whole movie on YouTube for FREE?



-CM @ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/gXsxLmIZ09 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 24, 2022

"Why are you asking us to make it tax-free. If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax-free," he added.

The feature film, which has received unprecedented government backing including high praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir valley during the height of militancy.

Riding on overwhelming government support and tax breaks from BJP-ruled states across the country, the controversial movie has become a runaway box office success and is racing to Rs 300 crore in collections. It has also come under bitter criticism as it's unprecedented for the government to put its weight behind a commercial movie. Moreover, the sensitive political nature of the film and charges of inaccuracy/deliberate misrepresentation of facts has led to accusations of the government indulging in propaganda.

The Centre has provided 'Y' category security cover to director Vivek Agnihotri with CRPF cover pan India.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.