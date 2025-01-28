Exclusive: <i>Black Warrant</i> Actor Rahul Bhat On <i>The Kashmir Files</i> Controversy

Rahul Bhat is in the headlines for his stellar performance in the Netflix original Black Warrant. The actor, a Kashmiri Pandit, migrated to Mumbai at 15 in search of better opportunities.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Rahul Bhat shares his thoughts on the 2022 film The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, which became a point of contention soon after its release.

"At least, someone made a film on Kashmir," says the Black Warrant actor, "At least someone made a film on the Kashmiri Pandits. I won't say it's right or wrong. But I can't sit here and pass a judgement on someone's film."

"If one thinks the film is not the right representation of the issue, he [or she] is free to make another film. Filmo ka jawab film hi hota hai (Only a film is an answer to another film)," Rahul sums up his view on The Kashmir Files.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s. The film received flak from a major section of the audience for its take on that chapter of the country's history and politics.

The Kashmir Files also received a tremendous response at the box office, despite the criticism.

Bhat, who migrated from Kashmir to Mumbai at 15, has spoken about how tough the phase was for him and his family.

He told The Indian Express in an interview earlier, "Those days were difficult for us even as a family. We had just migrated from Kashmir, my parents were not that doing well, whole community was not doing well but I wanted to be an actor."

Rahul Bhat, who has majorly worked with directors like Anurag Kashyap and Sudhir Mishra, wants to be a part of a Khan film.

When we ask him about his favourite actors, the actor says, "I look up to Naseer Saab (Naseeruddin Shah) a lot. I like Shah Rukh, Salman. Swag bhi koi cheez hoti hain yaar (There's something called swag)."

"I can talk about how an intelligent actor should be; can give gyaan on acting and filmmaking. But someone who contributes to selling tickets; it's great, man," Rahul Bhat tells NDTV.

Rahul pauses for a few minutes, before adding, "But Irrfan (Khan) kaha se layenge yaar. Woh ban na hai (How can we bring back an actor like Irrfan? I aim to be an actor like him)."

Rahul Bhat became an overnight sensation with the 90s show Heena, opposite Simone Singh.

Later, he worked in films like Ugly, Daas Dev, Section 375, Dobaaraa.

In Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh's Black Warrant, Bhat shares screen space with Zahaan Kapoor, Paramvir Cheema and Anurag Thakur as police officers, navigating the corrupt system inside Tihar prisons.