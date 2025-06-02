Almost Got Caught In "Lathi Charge": Rahul Bhat On Riot-Like Situation in Paris

Black Warrant actor Rahul Bhat has shared several videos from Paris on his Instagram Stories depicting how chaos erupted on the streets of the French capital after European football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Champions League over the weekend.

The actor, also known for films such as Kennedy and Ugly, posted clips showing people driving cars and riding bikes through the streets, while police attempted to restore law and order.

What

Rahul Bhat

Photo Credit: Instagram

Rahul Bhat, who was last seen in the Netflix series Black Warrant, was in Paris for the weekend where he encountered a "riot-like" situation after PSG defeated Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time since league's inception in 1955.

In one of the clips, the actor could be heard saying, "An evening in Paris socha tha yeh toh yeh toh literally an evening in Paris to remember hogayi (I thought it would be an evening in Paris, but this literally turned into an evening in Paris to remember). Look at that. They are going crazy because they won the match."

The text overlay on the clip read, "Next video: Paris going wild after tonight's win! (France national flag and fire emojis)."

Another video showed more vehicles and groups of people on the streets. The caption read, "It's like a riot out here--they have waited so long for this."

Rahul Bhat

Photo Credit: Instagram

In another clip, he wrote, "Cops making arrests, wild ones unfazed. Pure madness in the streets!"

Rahul Bhat also shared a video in which several bikes were seen roaming the streets as people clapped. The actor geo-tagged the location as Avenue George V and wrote, "Felt like the opening scene of Purge, almost caught in a lathi charge."

Rahul Bhat

Photo Credit: Instagram

Why

The celebration came on the heels of PSG's first-ever win in the Champions League, with the team defeating Inter Milan 5-0 on Sunday. The merrymaking took a tragic turn when two people were killed following clashes with police in Paris.

In A Nutshell

Rahul Bhat, who was recently in Paris, almost got lathicharged while shooting videos of the French city when violence broke out near the Champs-Elysees avenue and PSG's Parc des Princes stadium, where nearly 50,000 people had gathered to witness the club's 5-0 win against Inter Milan in Munich on big screens.

Last month, the actor was in Cannes, France to unveil the teaser of his Hollywood debut film Lost & Found in Kumbh at Marche du Cannes (Cannes Market) which runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival.