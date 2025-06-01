2 Dead In Violent Celebrations In Paris After PSG's Champions League Win

The celebration of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans after their club's victory in the Champions League final took a tragic turn on Sunday, when 2 people were killed following clashes with police in France. Violence broke out near Paris' Champs-Élysées avenue and PSG's Parc des Princes stadium, where nearly 50,000 people had gathered to witness the club's 5-0 win against Inter Milan in Munich on big screens.

The celebrating football fans set off flares and fireworks, smashed bus shelters and touched cars amid the wild celebrations. France's interior ministry said on Sunday that 491 people were arrested in the capital, while a total of 559 people were arrested across France as a whole.

2 Dead

The two people died as the celebrations turned violent. A man riding a motor scooter in Paris died after being hit by a car in the city's southern 15th arrondissement, located just a couple of kilometres (miles) away from the Champs-Élysées.

In the southwestern town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a gathering feting the PSG victory, prosecutors said.

Breaking News: 2 people are dead, 192 injured, and 559 arrested in Paris as migrants riot and loot after PSG wins the UEFA Champions League. A police officer is in a coma.

His death occurred "during the celebrations", but the prosecutor's office said it did not know whether it was directly related to the Champions League final. It added that the perpetrator was "on the run".

🇫🇷 Aftermath of PSG's Champions League title 'celebrations':



» Two people died — a 20-year-old female and a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death, according to the French Interior Ministry.



» 192 people were injured, and 692 fires were reported, including 264 involving vehicles.

692 Fires Reported

According to the interior ministry, over 200 people were injured in violence, including 21 police officers. It said 18 officers were injured in Paris, along with three elsewhere in France. Seven fire-service personnel were also hurt, as well as 192 people celebrating in the streets.

Police, in a statement, said "troublemakers" clashed with officers by "throwing large fireworks and other objects". One policeman was in an induced coma after being hit in the eye by a firework in the Normandy region, prosecutors said.

Elsewhere, police said a car careered into fans celebrating PSG's win in Grenoble in southeastern France, leaving four people injured, two of them seriously. All of those hurt were from the same family, police said.

The driver handed himself in to the police and was placed under arrest. A source close to the investigation said it was believed the driver had not acted intentionally. The public prosecutor's office said the driver had tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

According to police, 692 fires were reported through the night, including 264 cars that were set ablaze. The chaos came after PSG won the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history.