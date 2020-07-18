Cooking Lessons, Yoga, Movie Nights For Team Gehlot At Rajasthan Hotel

Rajasthan Congress MLAs crowd around Fairmont Jaipur executive chef to learn new recipes

With yoga, a film screening and culinary classes, Rajasthan Congress MLAs are spending the weekend at a luxury hotel in Jaipur to unwind ahead of a likely storm on Tuesday, when a crucial court hearing will decide whether rebel leader Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs can be disqualified by the Speaker.

In visuals, the MLAs in casual tees and pants are seen doing yoga on the spacious green lawns of Fairmont in Jaipur. None of them are wearing mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are seen sitting close to each other.

Some MLAs who wanted to try out new recipes are seen crowding around the executive chef of the five-star hotel as he guided them along a line of dishes. The MLAs said they learnt to make pizza, pasta and butter paneer.

A screening of the 1960 epic hit "Mughal-e-Azam" is scheduled this evening, sources said.

The weekend marks a slowdown from the hectic manoeuvres that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had been taking to avoid a government collapse after Sachin Pilot decided to revolt against the party, with the backing of a handful of MLAs loyal to him.

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday gave time to the rebel MLAs till Tuesday to respond to disqualification notices for "anti-party activities", which they have challenged in court.