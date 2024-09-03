Cambridge University, IIT-Delhi Alumnus To Head Radha Soami Sect

The announcement was made during a meeting at the Dera headquarters in Beas.

Jasdeep Singh Gill has been appointed as the new spiritual leader of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) community, succeeding the long-serving head, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

Mr Gill is a 45-year-old chemical engineering doctorate from Cambridge University and an alumnus of the IIT, Delhi. Until earlier this year, he held the position of Chief Strategy Officer at Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company. His appointment comes after a lifetime of association with the RSSB, where he has actively participated in 'sewa' (service) for the past three decades.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the Dera headquarters in Beas, attended by senior officials of the sect, including the Dera secretary and zonal heads. The decision was officially communicated by RSSB Secretary Devender Kumar Sikri, who confirmed that Mr Gill would immediately assume the role of patron and Sant Satguru of the society. Mr Sikri said that Gill would also inherit the authority to give 'naam,' a sacred initiation within the sect.

Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, who has led the RSSB for years, said he believes in Mr Gill's ability to lead the community, urging the followers to extend the same love and support to Gill that they have shown to him. Mr Dhillon, whose health had been a subject of speculation, was reported to be in good health by Dera officials.

Mr Gill's father, Colonel Sukhdev Singh Gill, retired from the Army and has been a dedicated follower of the RSSB for over two decades, contributing greatly to the community's activities.