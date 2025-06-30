Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 850 Posts, Check Details

RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Village Development Officers (VDO) under the Panchayati Raj Department. A total of 850 vacancies have been announced, with 683 posts allocated to non-scheduled areas and 167 to scheduled areas. Candidates can apply for the post till July 18, 2025 by visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Those who have not yet paid the one-time registration (OTR) fee can do so via e-Mitra kiosks, Common Service Centres (CSCs), net banking, or debit/credit cards. The application fee has been fixed at Rs 600 for candidates belonging to the General and OBC (creamy layer) categories, while those from the non-creamy layer OBC, MBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories of Rajasthan will need to pay Rs 400. The same reduced fee applies to persons with disabilities.

RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Exam Date

The selection examination is proposed to be held offline (OMR-based) on August 31, 2025, although the Board reserves the right to alter the exam date or venue if necessary. In case the exam is conducted in multiple phases, normalisation of scores will be applied.



RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will comprise 160 questions carrying a total of 200 marks, to be completed in three hours. The question paper will include sections on General Hindi and English, Mathematics, General Knowledge, Geography and Natural Resources, Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan, and the History and Culture of Rajasthan.

Steps To Apply for RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website of RSSB: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.inClick on the "Recruitment Advertisement" section and find the VDO Recruitment Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) if not already done.

Log in using your SSO ID and password.

Fill in the online application form with accurate details including personal, educational, and contact information.

Upload required documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through your preferred mode-e-Mitra, CSC, Net Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card.

Review the application form carefully before submitting.

Submit the application and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For full details and eligibility conditions, candidates should refer to the official notification available on the RSSB website.