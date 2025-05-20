Calls For Probe Rise After State Name On Manipur Government Bus Forced To Be Covered

Journalists from Imphal valley turned back midway while going to Ukhrul district to attend the state-level Shirui Lily Festival after the security forces covered the word 'Manipur' on the windshield of a state-run bus in which they were travelling.

The journalists shared visuals showing some people covering the name of the state on the windshield with tape and paper. They protested against the act, and questioned why the name of the state can't be visible.

The bus chartered by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) had to pass through some villages where the Kuki tribes are dominant while going to Ukhrul district, the picturesque venue of the Shirui Lily Festival themed on the state's rare flower.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla delivered an address at the festival's inauguration on Tuesday; it will end on May 24.

Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, inaugurated the 5th Shirui Lily Festival 2025 at Shirui village, Ukhrul, celebrating the rare and fragile Shirui Lily - a symbol of Manipur's natural heritage. Earlier in the day, the Governor trekked to the scenic Shirui peak, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZzmB1CtFS7 — RAJ BHAVAN MANIPUR (@RajBhavManipur) May 20, 2025

The Kuki tribes have objected to members of the Meitei community from Imphal valley passing through the tribes' villages. The Kukis have been demanding a separate administration carved out of Manipur.

According to some volunteers of the festival who are helping commuters going to Ukhrul, there was concern about possible attacks by anti-social elements on members of the Meitei community at some isolated stretches of the highway.

Manipur is under the President's rule, and the state assembly is under suspended animation. The authorities have assured they would provide security to people who are visiting the Shirui Lily Festival.

Two media bodies in Manipur in a joint letter to the Governor asked for an investigation into what went wrong.

"This incident has triggered serious questions regarding freedom of the press, public safety, and the existing security environment in the region, including the issue of who is governing the state: the state government or the central security forces. Media personnel have called for clarity from the authorities regarding the rationale behind the instruction, especially given the state-backed nature of the journey," Editors' Guild of Manipur secretary general Yumnam Rupachandra and All Manipur Working Journalists Union general secretary Khwairakpam Naoba said in the letter to the Governor.

The media associations said all news firms will hold a pen-down strike on Wednesday, and may extend it if swift action is not taken against those responsible for the lapse.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh and other leaders cutting across party lines including Govindas Konthoujam, Rajkumar Imo Singh, and state Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh strongly condemned the act of forcing to cover the word 'Manipur' on the DIPR bus. They called the act illegal and a crime against the Constitution.

"Manipur is not a question - it is a proud state of the Indian Union. Forcing the removal of - 'Manipur' and the 'MN' registration plate from our own state run Manipur State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying DIPR journalists en route to the Shirui Lily Festival, is a disgrace to the nation," seven-time Bishnupur BJP MLA Govindas Konthoujam said in a post on X.

"This act is not discipline - it is a dangerous deviation, an attack on our identity, and a crime against the Constitution, committed within our own land. It is not just an insult to Manipur - it is an assault on the Indian Union itself. Such shameful harassment and defilement of Manipur's name is beyond unacceptable. Justice must prevail. An immediate high-level enquiry committee must be constituted to punish those responsible as per the law of the land," Mr Konthoujam said.

Such shameful harassment and defilement of Manipur's name is beyond unacceptable.

Justice must prevail.

An immediate High-Level Enquiry Committee must be constituted to punish those responsible as per the law of the land. — Govindas Konthoujam (@KonthoujamG) May 20, 2025

Another BJP MLA, Rajkumar Imo Singh, said the act of covering the state's name was "totally unjustified, unacceptable and a violation of the authority of the state."

"... I am hopeful that the Governor will ensure that strict action is taken against the people involved," Mr Imo said.

I fail to understand the reason behind such an order to remove the Manipur name from the State transport bus carrying the media on their way to Ukhrul. It was totally unjustified, unacceptable and violation of the authority of the State. Strict action needs to be taken against... — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) May 20, 2025

Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh questioned the state administration for what he claimed was "failing to ensure free movement in the state".

Removing the name 'Manipur' from Manipur State Trasnsport Corporation bus, which carried journalists sponsored by DIPR Govt of Manipur, and obstruction given by security forces is a commission of criminal acts. Law must prevail over them. The pride of Manipur - "Shirui... — Keisham Meghachandra Singh (@meghachandra_k) May 20, 2025

The former chief minister called for action and accountability.

"Manipur da Manipur thaba yaroi (you can't write 'Manipur' in Manipur). Where are we headed? Whoever is behind this shameful act must be held accountable. I stand firmly with the media fraternity and the people of Manipur," Mr Singh said in a post on X.

"Manipur da Manipur thaba yaroi." Where are we headed? Whoever is behind this shameful act must be held accountable. I stand firmly with the media fraternity and the people of Manipur. — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 20, 2025

The inaugural ceremony of the Shirui Lily Festival was held at Heritage Ground in Ukhrul district's Vangayan village. The Shirui lily - a rare, pinkish-white flower - is endemic to the Shirui hill range in Ukhrul, home of the Tangkhul Naga tribe. It is also the state flower.

The Manipur Police have said threats to members of the Meitei community not to pass by Kuki-dominant villages were made by fictitious organisations - Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone, and Kuki-Zoland Protection Command.

The group 'Kuki Zo Village Volunteer - Eastern Zone' does not share the same name as the 'Village Volunteers Eastern Zone', or VVEZ, which exists.

While the VVEZ has not given a statement on the Shirui Lily Festival, earlier on March 8, the deadline set by the Governor to surrender illegally held and looted weapons, the VVEZ published a video statement - seven of its masked members in camouflage and carrying AK series and other assault rifles - asserting they will not lay down arms until their demand for a separate administration was met.

The clashes between the Meitei community and the nearly two dozen tribes known as Kuki, who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, have killed over 260 people and internally displaced nearly 40,000.