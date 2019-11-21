'Call Us Transgenders': Irked Puducherry Chief Minister's Plea To Centre

Puducherrys' last proposal for statehood in 2018 has been was turned dow by the Centre.

Congress's V Narayanasamy -- who has repeatedly demanded statehood for Puducherry -- created a stir today, complaining that the Centre was inconsistent in its treatment of the Union Territory.

At certain times, Puducherry is considered a state and on others, a Union Territory -- all at the Centre's convenience, the Chief Minister said, adding, "Either you treat us as a state, or as a union territory. this is my moot question".

Giving examples, he said when it comes to the Goods and Services Tax, Puducherry is a state. "When it comes to Central schemes, we are a Union Territory," he said, pointing to the lower funds allocated for a Union Territory. "GST - they are taking away our money," he said.

"I told them at least declare us as transgenders also. We are neither here nor there. This is our position," he said at a function today, to loud guffaws from the audience.

In July, the Centre said it has rejected a proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha that the Puducherry Legislative Assembly had passed resolutions seeking statehood on July 17, 2018.

"The resolution was considered in this Ministry and it was decided to continue with the present arrangement," he said in a written reply.

Mr Narayanasamy -- at loggerheads with Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi for months -- has also accused the Centre of trying to control the administration through her. The Centre has denied the accusation.

Yesterday, he said Ms Bedi "appears to be sister of German dictator Adolf Hitler" and that his blood pressure "shoots up" whenever she negates the decisions of his cabinet.

