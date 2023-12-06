Call For Jaipur Bandh Today After Rajput Leader Shot Dead At Home

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi led the fringe outfit 'Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena'.

The supporters of prominent Rajput leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have called a 'Jaipur bandh' today after he was shot dead in his house. They have also threatened a statewide shutdown if action is not taken.

Gogamedi, who led a fringe outfit called Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by three men who just had tea with him in his living room, CCTV footage showed.

Rohit Godara, a gangster closely associated with the gangs of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, has taken responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.

Gogamedi and two of his associates suffered bullet injuries in the attack. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. One of the attackers was also shot dead by Gogamedi's aides during a gunfight, police said.

The Rajput leader's sensational murder sparked protests in Rajasthan which is under the process of a regime change after the BJP defeated the Congress in the recently held assembly elections.

His supporters blocked the Shipra Path road outside the hospital and demanded that the accused be arrested immediately. Besides Jaipur, protests also erupted in Churu, Udaipur, Alwar and Jodhpur districts.

Gogamedi had formed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 after splitting from Rajput Karni Sena, then led by Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Both the outfits had protested against the 2018 movie 'Padmaavat' for allegedly distorting historical facts about the Rajput community.