Who Is Rohit Godara, Man Claiming Responsibility For Rajput Leader's Murder

Gangster Rohit Godara has taken responsibility for the sensational on-camera murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, at his house in Jaipur today.

Mr Gogamedi was shot multiple times by two men having tea with him at his Jaipur residence. Two others were injured in the firing. Soon after a video of the shoot-out went viral, Rohit Godara, a gangster closely associated with the gangs of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility through a post on Facebook.

"I am Rohit Godara Kapursari, brother of Goldie Brar. Today we take full responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi," Godara wrote on social media. "He (Mr Gogamedi) used to back our enemies."

Who Is Rohit Godara

Godara, a resident of Bikaner's Lunakaran, is believed to be in Canada. He has over 32 cases registered against him at various police stations in India.

According to police, Godara used to run extortion rackets against businessmen in Rajasthan, demanding sums ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 17 crore. He is also the main accused in the murder of gangster Raju Thehat in Sikar last year - a crime Godara took full responsibility for in a similar Facebook post, adding that Thehat was eliminated for the deaths of gangsters Anandpal Singh and Balveer Banuda.

Godara is also one of the accused in the sensational murder of rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjabi rapper was 28 when he was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year.

On June 13 last year, Godara fled New Delhi to Dubai on a fake passport using the name 'Pawan Kumar'. There is an Interpol Red Notice circular issued against him.

Who Is Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Gogamedi formed Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena - a different outfit than Shri Rajput Karni Sena that led protests against the 2018 film 'Padmaavat' - after he was expelled from Sri Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi.

Around 12:30 pm today, Mr Gogamedi's security detail engaged in a firefight with a group of assailants. One of the attackers was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire. The remaining assailants managed to escape on a motorcycle they had stolen at gunpoint from outside the Rajput leader's residence.

"Three men went to Gogamedi's house and told his security guards that they wanted to meet him. The guards took them inside and the men talked to Gogamedi for 10 minutes before opening fire at him," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

"The entire incident was captured on CCTV. We are trying to identify and trace the other two accused. Those involved in the planning of the murder will also be caught," he added.