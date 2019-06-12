Calcutta High Court To Hear Ex-Top Cop's Plea In Saradha Scam On July 2

Rajeev Kumar moved the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of a CBI notice (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday fixed July 2 for the hearing of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's plea seeking quashing of a notice served on him by the CBI.

Justice Asha Arora scheduled the hearing of the petition filed by Mr Kumar, now the West Bengal CID Additional Director General, on July 2 after the CBI lawyer raised the matter before the court.

A vacation bench of the high court had, on May 30, granted protection from arrest and any coercive action to Mr Kumar till July 10 in the Saradha chit fund case.

The court had granted the police officer a month's protection from June 10, the day of reopening of the court after the summer break, and directed Mr Kumar to deposit his passport within 24 hours of the passing of the order.

He was also asked to cooperate with the CBI probe into the multi-crore-rupee chit fund case.

The court had ordered the central probe agency to send a designated officer to Mr Kumar's residence every day at 4 pm to record his attendance.

Vacation court judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee had directed that the petition would appear before a regular bench on June 12 after the court reopened.

Mr Kumar moved the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of a CBI notice served on him over alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had served the notice on Kumar, asking him to appear before it for assisting in the probe into the case.

The Supreme Court had, on May 17, withdrawn the protection from arrest to Mr Kumar, which it had granted earlier.

A vacation bench of the top court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, had said Mr Kumar could approach the Calcutta High Court or a trial court here for seeking relief in the case.

Mr Kumar, who was appointed the Commissioner of Police at the Bidhan Nagar Police Commissionerate in 2012, had served as the head of the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the chit fund scams before the CBI took over.

The central agency had, in April, told the Supreme Court that Mr Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe and was "evasive" and "arrogant" in answering the queries put to him.

As part of the Rs 2,500-crore scam, the Saradha group of companies duped lakhs of customers, promising higher rates of returns on their investments, the CBI had said.

A similar modus operandi was adopted by other ponzi scheme companies like Rose Valley in West Bengal, Odisha and the northeastern states, where gullible investors were duped, it had added.