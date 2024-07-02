Court To Hear Bengal Governor's Defamation Suit Against Mamata Banerjee Tomorrow

CV Ananda Bose filed a defamation case against Mamata Banerjee on June 28,

A defamation suit filed by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to be taken up for hearing before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.

Mr Bose filed a defamation case against Ms Banerjee on June 28, a day after she claimed that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there.

The defamation suit filed by Mr Bose against Ms Banerjee is listed for hearing on Wednesday before the bench of Justice Krishna Rao, according to the high court's website.

Following Ms Banerjee's remarks, the governor had said that it was expected of public representatives not to create "erroneous and slanderous impressions."

During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Ms Banerjee on June 27 claimed that "women have informed her they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had made an allegation of molestation against Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started an enquiry.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his/her term in office.

