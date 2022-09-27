Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe In Bengal Teacher Eligibility Exam Case

The High Court directed the CBI to investigate the alleged irregularities in the exam. (Representational)

The Calcutta High Court today ordered the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in the destruction of OMR answer sheets of candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014.

The court also directed former West Bengal Board of Primary Education president Manik Bhattacharya to appear before the CBI by 8 pm in connection with the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers on a petition by some aspirants who appeared for the TET.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed that in case Manik Bhattacharya fails to appear before the CBI by the given time, the agency can take him in custody for interrogation.

Justice Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to investigate the alleged irregularities in the destruction of OMR answer sheets of candidates for recruitment of primary teachers on the allegation that the primary education board had got these destroyed without following the statutory process.

Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the TET 2014, following which recruitment of primary teachers was done in 2016 and 2020. Manik Bhattacharya was the president of the board during the period.

The high court had in June ordered the removal of Manik Bhattacharya from the post of primary board president, after which the state government replaced him.

Manik Bhattacharya is also an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)