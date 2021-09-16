Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Bengal's 'Ration At Doorstep' Scheme

"It doesn't appear the Scheme contravenes any provisions of law," the order said. (Representational)

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition by some licensed fair price shop (FPS) owners challenging the West Bengal government's newly introduced 'Duare Ration (ration at doorstep)' programme, observing that the scheme does not appear to contravene any provision of law.

The 'Duare Ration' programme was introduced in Kolkata and several districts of the state on Wednesday.

Passing the order, Justice Amrita Sinha said the scheme has taken care of the fair price shop owners and has allotted additional commission to them to compensate the cost of delivering the articles at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

The court noted that the government has also decided to provide subsidy for purchase of delivery van with a view to motivating the dealers.

"It does not appear that the Scheme contravenes any of the provisions of law," the order said.

Dismissing the petition by the FPS owners, the bench said the licensee is bound to abide by any instruction as may be given by the government department.

"The concept of consumers visiting the shops for purchase of goods is taking a back seat. Right now it is just the other way round, where the shops are reaching the doorstep of the consumers for selling the articles," the court observed.

Justice Sinha said the scheme does not in any manner offend the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the National Food Security Act, 2013 and various orders promulgated under the Acts as has been claimed by the petitioners.

The scheme clearly mentions that based on the feedback from beneficiaries and FPS dealers, learning and experience gained in the pilot project in September, revised guidelines for the following month will be issued, Justice Sinha said.

She said whether the scheme will be accepted by the consumers, be successful or beneficial to the consumers, can be assessed only after a period of time.

