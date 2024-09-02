Cabinet Committee Gives Nod To Procure 240 Aero-Engines For Su-30MKI Fighter Jet

The engines will have indigenous content of over 54 per cent.

The Cabinet Committee on Security approved on Monday a proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore, the Defence Ministry said.

The delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and be completed over a period of eight years, it said in a statement.

Su-30MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically significant fighter jet fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Cabinet Committee on Security on September 2, "approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) under Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore inclusive of all taxes and duties," the ministry said.

The engines will have indigenous content of over 54 per cent, enhanced due to the indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at Koraput division of HAL, the statement said.

"The supply of these aero-engines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country," the ministry added.

