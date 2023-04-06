Cabinet Approves 'Indian Space Policy 2023' Which Will Boost ISRO Missions

He said the policy will aim to enhance the role of Department of Space.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Indian Space Policy, 2023 under which roles and responsibilities of organisations such as ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and private sector entities have been laid down.

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost development of the segment.

"In brief, it will offer clarity in the role of the components set up (in the recent past)," Union minister Jitendra Singh told reporters here.

He said the policy will aim to enhance the role of Department of Space, boost activities of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions and give a larger participation of research, academia, startups and industry.

