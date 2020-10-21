Cabinet Approves Bonus For Central Employees, Over 30 Lakh To Benefit

Non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus is given to Non-Gazetted Central Government employees (Representational)

Around 30 lakh government employees will receive a bonus for 2019-2020, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said today after a cabinet meeting.

At the meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approval was given for Productivity Linked Bonus or PLB for the year 2019-2020.

This will benefit 16.97 lakh non-gazetted employees of commercial establishments like Railways, Posts, Defence, EPFO, ESIC.

Non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus is given to Non-Gazetted Central Government employees, from which 13.70 lakh employees will benefit, the government said.