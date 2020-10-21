Cabinet Approves Bonus For Central Employees, Over 30 Lakh To Benefit

At the meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approval was given for Productivity Linked Bonus or PLB for the year 2019-2020.

Around 30 lakh government employees will receive a bonus for 2019-2020, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said today after a cabinet meeting.

This will benefit 16.97 lakh non-gazetted employees of commercial establishments like Railways, Posts, Defence, EPFO, ESIC.

Non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus is given to Non-Gazetted Central Government employees, from which 13.70 lakh employees will benefit, the government said.

